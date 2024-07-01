Prep Your Pets For A Loud Holiday Weekend in Southwest Michigan

It might get a little loud in southwest Michigan this weekend-- to say the least!

In addition to the traditional 4th of July fireworks celebrations that will be on display throughout the area, the annual Field of Flight air show is set to kick off this Wednesday in Battle Creek.

Get our free mobile app

Our friends at the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan have shared tips on how to keep your pets safe and secure this holiday weekend. Even if you think you're well-prepared to keep your fluffy companions comfortable and calm, it doesn't hurt to have a refresher:

pet i.d. tag Canva loading...

Updated I.D. Tags

It's important to make sure your pets are not only wearing their identification tags, but make sure the information listed is up to date.

Similarly if your pet is microchipped, make sure the information on the chip is current. It also helps if you take a picture of your pet just to ensure you have a recent photo should you need it-- not that your phone isn't full of pet photos already!

Secure Their Space

Whether it be the backyard, a safe room, or crate, make sure your pet is enclosed in a space that is not easy to escape from.

pet fireworks Canva loading...

Better Yet, Leave Your Pet Home

If you're headed downtown for fireworks or to a friend's house for a cookout it's probably best to leave your furry friend at home.

There will be a lot of stimuli from the crowds, fireworks, and sirens, in addition to the Thunderbirds flying overhead from the air show. Heck, it's overwhelming for some of us humans! If your pet gets spooked in public they may get run away and get lost in the crowd.

Conversely, if you are hosting an event at your own home ask your friends and family to help keep an eye out for your pet in the event they try to run off. If needed put signs up so your guests know which doors to leave closed for you pet's safety.

Check Your Yard

After the celebration make sure your backyard is free from any hazards or residual fireworks debris, be it from your household or a neighbor's. Keep your eyes peeled for any fireworks casings, sparklers, and any harmful food scraps that may have gone overlooked.

12 Places in Michigan to Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride Here's a list of places in Michigan that offer hot air balloon rides.

5 Myths About The Great Lakes Only Non-Michigan Residents Believe If I only had a dollar for every time some non-Michigander asked me if it's possible to see across the Great Lakes! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon