What to Expect at the 2023 Field of Flight in Battle Creek

The annual air show spectacle and hot air balloon festival returns to Southwest Michigan in 2023! Featuring five days of flight-filled action here's what we can expect to see at this year's Field of Flight:

When Is It?

June 29 - July 4, 2023 at the Battle Creek Executive Airport.

What Time Does it Start?

Thursday, June 29: parking and event grounds open at 4:00 p.m. Festivities kick off at 5:00 p.m.

parking and event grounds open at Festivities kick off at Friday, June 30: parking and event grounds open at 3:00 p.m. Air show warm-up starts at 4:00 p.m.

parking and event grounds open at Air show warm-up starts at Saturday July 1- Tuesday July 4: parking and event grounds open at 10:00 a.m. Air show starts at noon.

How Much Does It Cost?

Admission can be purchased online in advance or at the gate and is $13 per person with children 3 feet tall and under admitted free every day. The first day of the air show includes free admission on June 29!

Do I Have to Pay to Park?

Yes. Parking is $10 on June 29 and $5 for the remainder of the festival. Be advised: the only method of payment for parking is cash only.

What Will I See?

Expect to see plenty of vendors, food trucks, and military displays, as well as carnival rides, fireworks, and hot air balloon fly-ins (weather permitting).

Of course the real stars of the show are the aircrafts! See "The world famous U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Jet Demonstration Team", the A-10 Thunderbolt II a.k.a. the “Warthog”, Kyle Franklin’s Flying Circus, pyro demonstrations, and skydivers.

Think of it this way: it's like the Air Zoo, but come to life!

What to Bring:

Last year it was sunny and hot for Field of Flight so be sure to bring plenty of sunscreen and bottled water to stay cool. Coolers are allowed, but will be inspected at the gate. Event spectators will occupy the open field area and even though they refer to it as a "grassy" area it's very dusty and dry so plan to bring blankets and folding chairs.

Pro tip: small canopies and sunshades are allowed, otherwise you're sitting in direct sunlight all day. Hats, personal misting fans, and sunglasses will all be helpful to you!

As of this writing it looks like there's a slight chance we could see some rain throughout the air show. Be sure to check the forecast before the event and come prepared with rain ponchos if needed, as this is a rain or shine event.

