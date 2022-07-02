Update from Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival:

The remaining air show for today has been cancelled out of respect for the incident that has occurred. This evening’s activities remain on schedule. We appreciate everyone’s understanding at this time. We also apologize for the time it took to relay this due to internet issues.

Tragic News has just been released by the Battle Creek Police Department as they are saying tragedy has struck the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival at Battle Creek Executive Airport, saying that an accident involving Chris Darnell, driver of SHOCKWAVE, has allegedly died:

Major incident:

At about 1:10 this afternoon, during the pyrotechnic portion of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival at Battle Creek Executive Airport, an accident happened that has resulted in a death.

We have no more information at this time, as the investigation takes place. The Battle Creek Fire Department, Battle Creek Police Department, and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene investigating.

Get our free mobile app

Someone who was commenting on the situation says that they may know who passed away:

[WARNING: The post in the link above contains an image of the aftermath]

The shockwave Jet Truck just exploded at the Field of flight in Battle Creek, not sure on the condition of the driver…!!!

As of now there is no word on whether or not the remainder of the event will be cancelled for the day or weekend but we will continue to try and provide updates. The Battle Creek Police Department will also be updating on any further information regarding the incident, who was involved and the future of the event. We have all parties involved in our thoughts and prayers, and hope for the safety of those currently dealing with the situation and their families.

There are multiple Facebook groups where people are saying the alleged party involved walked away from the incident, but as always, please follow what police and fire department are updating before sharing.