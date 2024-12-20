As many businesses close their doors in Michigan, America's oldest department store has announced they're revamping and making a comeback soon for Michigan shoppers.

America's Oldest Department Store Returns For Michigan Shoppers

Many popular brands in Michigan have announced massive closures due to bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, or stopping losing money from underperforming locations. The list of businesses closing their doors continues to grow including Macy's, Express, Foot Locker, and more. And one department store that seemed to close its doors for good will be back in business in Michigan and nationwide soon.

Lord & Taylor closed their last standing store in Michigan in 2020 after joining several other retailers including JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, and J. Crew who filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic. However, Lord & Taylor announced it was returning with its same iconic logo, but with new owners and a new vision.

The department store plans on making an online comeback in 2025. According to Forbes, the website will feature a luxury category for designer brands, a Lord & Taylor heritage section, a dedicated dress section, plus a Gen Z-focused store featuring younger fashion styles at affordable price points.

While there are no current plans to bring back brick-and-mortar stores to Michigan or in the U.S., Lord & Taylor-branded goods could be heading to high-end retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom stores by early 2025.

