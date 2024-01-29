Popular Michigan Retail Store Chain Could Close For Good in 2024

Are the remaining Macy's stores in Michigan about to close their doors for good?

At one point, Macy's was the place to get clothing in the Midwest. It seems like every mall in the state of Michigan had a Macy's as an anchor store. Almost every other year since 2014 stories would come out of Macy's closing 100 stores around the U.S. Well, here we go again. As of right now, Michigan only has 14 Macy's locations left. Thursday the Wallstreet Journal reported that Macy's is closing a handful of stores and laying off 2,350 workers,

Macy's plans to lay off about 13% of its corporate staff and close five stores in a bid to trim costs and redirect spending to improve the shopping experience for customers.

As Macy's lays off 13% of its corporate staff and a total of 3.5% of their overall workforce everyone is wondering what happened this time. Many tech companies are currently laying off thousands of people due to over-hiring during or immediately after the pandemic. However, Macy's cuts have nothing to do with that according to USA Today,

Macy's plans to add more automation to its supply chain and to outsource some roles. The company also plans to reduce management layers to speed up decision-making.

Which Macy's Stores Are Closing in 2024?

Macy's Ballston (Arlington, Virginia)

Macy's Bay Fair (San Leandro, California)

Macy's Kukui Grove (Lihue, Hawaii)

Macy's Simi Valley Town Center (Simi Valley, California)

Macy's Governor's Square (Tallahassee, Florida)

Happily, there are no Michigan locations on the chopping block for this round of cuts. However, we have no way of knowing if any Michigan Macy's employees were part of this round of layoffs.

Macy's Locations in Michigan

Ann Arbor

Dearborn

Flint

Grandville

Kentwood

Novi

Okemos

Portage

Saginaw

Sterling Heights

Taylor

Traverse City

Troy (2 locations)

