From classic rock to fresh pop, the stages in Indiana are set for an unforgettable fall season.

Biggest Indiana Concerts This Fall

Monday, September 22nd

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Shaboozey

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, September 23rd

Getty Images for Nickelodeon Getty Images for Nickelodeon loading...

Artist: Alex Warren with Maude Latour

Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, September 25th

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC Getty Images for the Grand Ole O loading...

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys

Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

City: Evansville

Artist: Lee Brice with Jackson Dean and Lewis Brice

Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Friday, September 26th

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC

Venue: The Arena at Innovation Mile

City: Noblesville

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Artist: Papa Roach with Rise Against and Underoath

Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Lita Ford coming to Michigan Getty Images for NAMM loading...

Artist: Warrant with Lita Ford and Firehouse

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Kaleo with Junius Meyvant and Stephen Day

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Doug E. Fresh with Con Funk Shun, Midnight Star, and more.

Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall

City: Indianapolis

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Brian McKnight

Venue: The Center for the Performing Arts

City: Carmel

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Lauren Alaina

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Blue Oyster Cult

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, September 27th

Lita Ford coming to Michigan Getty Images for NAMM loading...

Artist: Lita Ford with Firehouse and Warrant

Venue: Loeb Stadium

City: Lafayette

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Lauren Alaina

Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa

City: Florence

Tommy James Getty Images loading...

Artist: Tommy James and the Shondells

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Thursday, October 2nd

Artist: The Revivalists

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, October 3rd

Getty Images for KROQ Getty Images for KROQ loading...

Artist: Franz Ferdinand

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Lainey Wilson

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: 38 Special

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: David Cook

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Monday, October 6th

Getty Images for Netflix Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Artist: Marc Rebillet

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Center

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, October 8th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Aly & AJ with Amanda Shires

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, October 9th

Getty Images for ABA Getty Images for ABA loading...

Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Deana Carter

Venue: The Victory Theatre

City: Evansville

Friday, October 10th

Artist: ZZ Top with Jive Mother Mary

Venue: the Mill Terre Haute

City: Terre Haute

Artist: Jefferson Starship with Kansas

Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Starship with Foghat

Venue: Lerner Theatre

City: Elkhart

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Shaggy with Sophie Grey

Venue: The Flex at French Lick Resort

City: French Lick

Artist: Montgomery Gentry

Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center

City: Gas City

Artist: Dionne Warwick

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Saturday, October 11th

Journey, Def Leppard & Steve Miller Band In Concert Getty Images loading...

Artist: Def Leppard

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Colbie Caillat

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Getty Images for Caruso Getty Images for Caruso loading...

Artist: Jesse McCartney

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, October 12th

Elvis Costello coming to Michigan Getty Images for Country Music H loading...

Artist: Elvis Costello with Charlie Sexton

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Wednesday, October 15th

Artist: Seether with Daughtry, P.O.D., and Kami Kehoe

Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, October 16th

Artist: Violent Femmes

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Collin Raye

Venue: Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center

City: Indianapolis

Artist: L.A. Guns

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Friday, October 17

Artist: Lou Gramm

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, October 18th

Artist: Keller Williams

Venue: Hi-Fi Annex

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Wayne Newton

Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa

City: Florence

Sunday, October 19th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Brandy with Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and more.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, October 22nd

Artist: Mark Chesnutt

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, October 24th

Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones Getty Images loading...

Artist: Joe Nichols

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Artist: Steve Martin with Steep Canyon Rangers

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, October 25th

Tori Kelly coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Tori Kelly

Venue: Deluxe at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Little Texas

Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa

City: Florence

Artist: Steve Martin with Jeff Babko and Steep Canyon Rangers

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Center

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, October 26th

Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Artist: Junior Brown

Venue: Bluebird

City: Bloomington

Wednesday, October 29th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: The Stray Cats

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, October 30th

Artist: Everclear with Local H and Sponge

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Wang Chung with A Flock of Seagulls and Naked Eyes

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, October 31st

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Black Flag with The Queers

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Saturday, November 1st

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: The Stray Cats

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Sunday, November 2nd

Jonas Brothers Jonas Brothers - Getty Images loading...

Artist: Jonas Brothers with the All-American Rejects

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: The Black Flag with The Queers

Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 6th

Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band

Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

City: Evansville

Artist: Blues Traveler

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Artist: Umphrey's McGee (November 6th and 7th)

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, November 8th

Artist: Boz Scaggs

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Umphrey's McGee

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, November 9th

Queensrÿche coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Queensryche with Accept

Venue: The Victory Theatre

City: Evansville

Tuesday, November 11th

Artist: Shaun Cassidy

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Thursday, November 13th

Artist: Grand Funk Railroad

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, November 14th

Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Queensrÿche coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Queensryche

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, November 15th

Artist: Clint Black

Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

City: Elizabeth

Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band

Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center

City: Lawrenceburg

Artist: Jermaine Dupri with Bryan-Michael Cox and Izzy the DJ

Venue: The Venue at the Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Ben Folds coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ben Folds

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Sunday, November 16th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: John Legend

Venue: Fishers Event Center

City: Fishers

Artist: Sevendust

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, November 22nd

Artist: Howie Day

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Sunday, November 23rd

Sting coming to Indiana Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artist: Sting

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Jackyl

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Friday, November 28th

Getty Images for Unbridled Eve Getty Images for Unbridled Eve loading...

Artist: Yung Gravy

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Jackyl

Venue: 8 Seconds

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, November 29th

Artist: Lonestar with Collin Raye

Venue: Honeywell with Collin Raye

City: Wabash

Artist: Anthony Hamilton

Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jackyl

Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center

City: Fort Wayne

Wednesday, December 3rd

Artist: David Foster with Katharine McPhee

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Thursday, December 4th

Artist: Chris Young

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Artist: Amy Grant with CeCe Winans and Michael W. Smith

Venue: Fishers Event Center

City: Kalamazoo

Friday, December 5th

Artist: Chris Young

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Artist: Kenny G

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Sister Hazel

Venue: Eagles Theater

City: Wabash

Saturday, December 6th

Artist: Heart

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Sunday, December 7th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Blue October

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Saturday, December 13th

Artist: Chris Isaak

Venue: The Palladium

City: Carmel

Artist: Allen Stone with Ripe

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Sunday, December 14th

Artist: Allen Stone with Ripe

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Thursday, December 18th

Artist: Chis Isaak

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: David Cook

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Artist: The Lemonheads with Erin Rae

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

Friday, December 19th

Artist: Sara Evans

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Artist: Diamond Rio

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana