Indiana&#8217;s Fall Music Scene Is Heating Up With Major Artists

From classic rock to fresh pop, the stages in Indiana are set for an unforgettable fall season.

Biggest Indiana Concerts This Fall

Monday, September 22nd

Artist: Shaboozey
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, September 23rd

Artist: Alex Warren with Maude Latour
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, September 25th

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue:  The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville

Artist: Lee Brice with Jackson Dean and Lewis Brice
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Friday, September 26th

Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC
Venue:  The Arena at Innovation Mile
City: Noblesville

Artist: Papa Roach with Rise Against and Underoath
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Warrant with Lita Ford and Firehouse
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Kaleo with Junius Meyvant and Stephen Day
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Doug E. Fresh with Con Funk Shun, Midnight Star, and more.
Venue:  Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Brian McKnight
Venue: The Center for the Performing Arts
City: Carmel

Artist: Lauren Alaina
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Blue Oyster Cult
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Saturday, September 27th

Artist: Lita Ford with Firehouse and Warrant
Venue: Loeb Stadium
City: Lafayette

Artist: Lauren Alaina
Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa
City: Florence

Artist: Tommy James and the Shondells
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Thursday, October 2nd

Artist: The Revivalists
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

 

Friday, October 3rd

Artist: Franz Ferdinand
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Lainey Wilson
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: 38 Special
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: David Cook
Venue:  Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

 

Monday, October 6th

Artist: Marc Rebillet
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Center
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, October 8th

Artist: Aly & AJ with Amanda Shires
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, October 9th

Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Deana Carter
Venue: The Victory Theatre
City: Evansville

 

Friday, October 10th

Artist: ZZ Top with Jive Mother Mary
Venue: the Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute

Artist: Jefferson Starship with Kansas
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Starship with Foghat
Venue: Lerner Theatre
City: Elkhart

Artist: Shaggy with Sophie Grey
Venue: The Flex at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick

Artist: Montgomery Gentry
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City

Artist: Dionne Warwick
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

 

Saturday, October 11th

Artist: Def Leppard
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Colbie Caillat
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Artist: Jesse McCartney
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, October 12th

Artist: Elvis Costello with Charlie Sexton
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Wednesday, October 15th

Artist: Seether with Daughtry, P.O.D., and Kami Kehoe
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, October 16th

Artist: Violent Femmes
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Collin Raye
Venue: Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center
City: Indianapolis

Artist: L.A. Guns
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Friday, October 17

Artist: Lou Gramm
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

 

Saturday, October 18th

Artist: Keller Williams
Venue: Hi-Fi Annex
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Wayne Newton
Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa
City: Florence

 

Sunday, October 19th

Artist: Brandy with Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and more.
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, October 22nd

Artist: Mark Chesnutt
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, October 24th

Artist: Joe Nichols
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: Steve Martin with Steep Canyon Rangers
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Saturday, October 25th

Artist: Tori Kelly
Venue:  Deluxe at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Little Texas
Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa
City: Florence

Artist: Steve Martin with Jeff Babko and Steep Canyon Rangers
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Center
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, October 26th

Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

Artist: Junior Brown
Venue: Bluebird
City: Bloomington

Wednesday, October 29th

Artist: The Stray Cats
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Thursday, October 30th

Artist: Everclear with Local H and Sponge
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Wang Chung with A Flock of Seagulls and Naked Eyes
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, October 31st

Artist: Black Flag with The Queers
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Saturday, November 1st

Artist: The Stray Cats
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Sunday, November 2nd

Artist: Jonas Brothers with the All-American Rejects
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Black Flag with The Queers
Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, November 6th

Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville

Artist: Blues Traveler
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

Artist: Umphrey's McGee (November 6th and 7th)
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, November 8th

Artist: Boz Scaggs
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Umphrey's McGee
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, November 9th

Artist: Queensryche with Accept
Venue: The Victory Theatre
City: Evansville

 

Tuesday, November 11th

Artist: Shaun Cassidy
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Thursday, November 13th

Artist: Grand Funk Railroad
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, November 14th

Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Queensryche
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Saturday, November 15th

Artist: Clint Black
Venue:  Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth

Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg

Artist: Jermaine Dupri with Bryan-Michael Cox and Izzy the DJ
Venue: The Venue at the Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Ben Folds
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Sunday, November 16th

Artist: John Legend
Venue:  Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers

Artist: Sevendust
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Saturday, November 22nd

Artist: Howie Day
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Sunday, November 23rd

Artist: Sting
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Jackyl
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Friday, November 28th

Artist: Yung Gravy
Venue:  Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Jackyl
Venue:  8 Seconds
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, November 29th

Artist: Lonestar with Collin Raye
Venue:  Honeywell with Collin Raye
City: Wabash

Artist: Anthony Hamilton
Venue:  Indiana State Fairgrounds
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jackyl
Venue:  Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne

 

Wednesday, December 3rd

Artist: David Foster with Katharine McPhee
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Thursday, December 4th

Artist: Chris Young
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

Artist: Amy Grant with CeCe Winans and Michael W. Smith
Venue: Fishers Event Center
City: Kalamazoo

 

Friday, December 5th

Artist: Chris Young
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: Kenny G
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Sister Hazel
Venue: Eagles Theater
City: Wabash

Saturday, December 6th

Artist: Heart
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

 

Sunday, December 7th

Artist: Blue October
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Saturday, December 13th

Artist:  Chris Isaak
Venue: The Palladium
City: Carmel

Artist: Allen Stone with Ripe
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Sunday, December 14th

Artist: Allen Stone with Ripe
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Thursday, December 18th

Artist: Chis Isaak
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: David Cook
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Artist: The Lemonheads with Erin Rae
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, December 19th

Artist: Sara Evans
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

Artist: Diamond Rio
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

