Indiana’s Fall Music Scene Is Heating Up With Major Artists
From classic rock to fresh pop, the stages in Indiana are set for an unforgettable fall season.
Biggest Indiana Concerts This Fall
Monday, September 22nd
Artist: Shaboozey
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, September 23rd
Artist: Alex Warren with Maude Latour
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, September 25th
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville
Artist: Lee Brice with Jackson Dean and Lewis Brice
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Friday, September 26th
Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC
Venue: The Arena at Innovation Mile
City: Noblesville
Artist: Papa Roach with Rise Against and Underoath
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Warrant with Lita Ford and Firehouse
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Kaleo with Junius Meyvant and Stephen Day
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Doug E. Fresh with Con Funk Shun, Midnight Star, and more.
Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Brian McKnight
Venue: The Center for the Performing Arts
City: Carmel
Artist: Lauren Alaina
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Blue Oyster Cult
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, September 27th
Artist: Lita Ford with Firehouse and Warrant
Venue: Loeb Stadium
City: Lafayette
Artist: Lauren Alaina
Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa
City: Florence
Artist: Tommy James and the Shondells
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Thursday, October 2nd
Artist: The Revivalists
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, October 3rd
Artist: Franz Ferdinand
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Lainey Wilson
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: 38 Special
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: David Cook
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Monday, October 6th
Artist: Marc Rebillet
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Center
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, October 8th
Artist: Aly & AJ with Amanda Shires
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, October 9th
Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Deana Carter
Venue: The Victory Theatre
City: Evansville
Friday, October 10th
Artist: ZZ Top with Jive Mother Mary
Venue: the Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute
Artist: Jefferson Starship with Kansas
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Starship with Foghat
Venue: Lerner Theatre
City: Elkhart
Artist: Shaggy with Sophie Grey
Venue: The Flex at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick
Artist: Montgomery Gentry
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City
Artist: Dionne Warwick
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Saturday, October 11th
Artist: Def Leppard
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Colbie Caillat
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Artist: Jesse McCartney
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, October 12th
Artist: Elvis Costello with Charlie Sexton
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Wednesday, October 15th
Artist: Seether with Daughtry, P.O.D., and Kami Kehoe
Venue: Everwise Amphitheatre at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, October 16th
Artist: Violent Femmes
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Collin Raye
Venue: Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center
City: Indianapolis
Artist: L.A. Guns
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Friday, October 17
Artist: Lou Gramm
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, October 18th
Artist: Keller Williams
Venue: Hi-Fi Annex
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Wayne Newton
Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa
City: Florence
Sunday, October 19th
Artist: Brandy with Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and more.
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, October 22nd
Artist: Mark Chesnutt
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, October 24th
Artist: Joe Nichols
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Steve Martin with Steep Canyon Rangers
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, October 25th
Artist: Tori Kelly
Venue: Deluxe at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Little Texas
Venue: Belterra Casino Resort and Spa
City: Florence
Artist: Steve Martin with Jeff Babko and Steep Canyon Rangers
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Center
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, October 26th
Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Artist: Junior Brown
Venue: Bluebird
City: Bloomington
Wednesday, October 29th
Artist: The Stray Cats
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, October 30th
Artist: Everclear with Local H and Sponge
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Wang Chung with A Flock of Seagulls and Naked Eyes
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, October 31st
Artist: Black Flag with The Queers
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Saturday, November 1st
Artist: The Stray Cats
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Sunday, November 2nd
Artist: Jonas Brothers with the All-American Rejects
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Black Flag with The Queers
Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, November 6th
Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville
Artist: Blues Traveler
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Artist: Umphrey's McGee (November 6th and 7th)
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, November 8th
Artist: Boz Scaggs
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Umphrey's McGee
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, November 9th
Artist: Queensryche with Accept
Venue: The Victory Theatre
City: Evansville
Tuesday, November 11th
Artist: Shaun Cassidy
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Thursday, November 13th
Artist: Grand Funk Railroad
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, November 14th
Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Queensryche
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, November 15th
Artist: Clint Black
Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth
Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg
Artist: Jermaine Dupri with Bryan-Michael Cox and Izzy the DJ
Venue: The Venue at the Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Sunday, November 16th
Artist: John Legend
Venue: Fishers Event Center
City: Fishers
Artist: Sevendust
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, November 22nd
Artist: Howie Day
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Sunday, November 23rd
Artist: Sting
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Jackyl
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Friday, November 28th
Artist: Yung Gravy
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Jackyl
Venue: 8 Seconds
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, November 29th
Artist: Lonestar with Collin Raye
Venue: Honeywell with Collin Raye
City: Wabash
Artist: Anthony Hamilton
Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Jackyl
Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne
Wednesday, December 3rd
Artist: David Foster with Katharine McPhee
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Thursday, December 4th
Artist: Chris Young
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Artist: Amy Grant with CeCe Winans and Michael W. Smith
Venue: Fishers Event Center
City: Kalamazoo
Friday, December 5th
Artist: Chris Young
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Kenny G
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Sister Hazel
Venue: Eagles Theater
City: Wabash
Saturday, December 6th
Artist: Heart
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Sunday, December 7th
Artist: Blue October
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Saturday, December 13th
Artist: Chris Isaak
Venue: The Palladium
City: Carmel
Artist: Allen Stone with Ripe
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Sunday, December 14th
Artist: Allen Stone with Ripe
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Thursday, December 18th
Artist: Chis Isaak
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: David Cook
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Artist: The Lemonheads with Erin Rae
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Friday, December 19th
Artist: Sara Evans
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Artist: Diamond Rio
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
