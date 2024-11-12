Indiana Shoppers Urged to Check Fridge For Latest Cheese Recall

Are you keeping up with all these recalls?

It's tough when you're not sure what's safe to eat or where to even shop anymore. Even though I have been extra diligent to avoid any recalled products, you never know what's going to be recalled next-- until now.

Get our free mobile app

This recent uptick of product recalls has been plaguing the nation since the summer and what's even worse is it's not just limited to food! In recent months we've seen everything from space heaters to pajamas to even nutritional supplements and spices.

This latest recall is especially hurtful because it involves one of my favorite snacks from one of my favorite stores. Actually, it was something I usually stock up on ahead of the holiday season:

Delicious and creamy wheels of brie!

On Monday, November 4 Savencia Cheese USA issued a nationwide recall for seven products produced at its Illinois factory. These softened, ripened cheeses were sold at east coast Market Basket retailers and Aldi stores throughout Indiana, Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri.

According to the news release from the FDA there have been no reported illnesses reported with this case so far, the recall is simply a preventative measure:

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, we have initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.

Brie Recall Products Brie Recall Products - via FDA.gov loading...

What to Look For

When looking through your fridge for any products with the following labels:

Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie

Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz

La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz, La Bonne Vie Camember, 6/8oz

12/8oz Industrial Brie

Market Basket Brie 6/8oz

Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb

Retailers have been informed of the recall and have pulled current stock from stores shelves, but be sure to double check the UPC labels and manufacturing dates to know if you're eligible for a full refund; Details here.

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Michigan Food Items Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson