Does another formula shortage loom?

Families across the nation are still haunted by the struggles of the great baby formula shortage of 2022 caused by a contamination at a production facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

Just like the pandemic era supply chain issues which affected necessities like toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and computer chips, store shelves were completely cleared of baby formula after a bacterial contamination at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan lead to nine infant deaths.

Halting production and closing the factory lead to a nationwide baby formula shortage which prompted U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich) to create the Protect Infant Formula from Contamination Act (PIFCA) to help prevent future infant formula shortages.

Unfortunately it's already too late as yet another Michigan-based company is recalling its baby formula recall across 12 states, including Indiana and Michigan.

Here's What You Need to Know:

Based out of Allegan, Michigan the Perrigo Company is practically the town's life force. Well, that and the Allegan County Fair. The longtime pharmaceutical company announced the voluntary formula recall on August 8, 2024:

Perrigo Company plc is issuing a voluntary recall at the retailer and warehouse level of three lots within one batch, or 16,500 cans, of store brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to levels of Vitamin D above the maximum level permitted.

Affected products were shipped in February 2024 to H-E-B stores in Texas and CVS stores in: TX, FL, CA, SC, VA, IN, TN, NJ, MI, PA, RI, MO.

baby formula recall perrigo Baby Formula Recall - FDA.gov loading...

The pharmaceutical company adds that there have been no reports of injury or infant death due to high levels of Vitamin D,

For the vast majority of infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications. In a small subset of physiologically vulnerable infants (e.g., impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications

More information including lot numbers and Perrigo contact information can be found here.

