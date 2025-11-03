After a devastating loss to divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions are looking for redemption against the Washington Commanders this Sunday. Here's what you can expect and how you can watch the game.

There were a few questionable calls by the refs on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But, not nearly as bad as the Kansas City game. Regardless, the Lions were guilty of a season-high 10 penalties in Sunday's game.

The last time the Vikings led the Lions during a game was in 2021. The Lions were feeling confident coming off a bye week that they would come out victorious. However, the constant pressure on Jared Goff and the lack of a running game were too much to overcome. So, now what?

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Detroit Lions are now 5-3 with half of the regular season to go. That's a pretty good record; however, the NFC North is tough. Green Bay is half a game ahead of Detroit, and Chicago is also 5-3. If the playoffs were next week, Detroit would be a 7th-seed wildcard team.

NFC North Standings

No. 1: Green Bay Packers 5-2-1

No. 2: Detroit Lions 5-3

No. 3: Chicago Bears 5-3

No. 4: Minnesota Vikings 4-4

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Detroit Lions will travel to Washington, D.C. in Week 10 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, November 9th, 2025. The game starts at 4:25 PM Eastern Time.

The last time Detroit took on Washington was a heartbreaker. On January 18th, 2025, the Commanders eliminated the Lions in the playoffs 45-31. This year, the Lions are averaging 29.9 points a game, 3rd third-highest in the NFL. Washington is 17 in scoring. However, Washington has the second-best running game in the league.

Read More: Detroit Lions Fans Can Cheer On Aidan Hutchinson For At Least 4 More Years

Read More: Detroit Lions Fans Can Cheer On Aidan Hutchinson For At Least 4 More Years

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Figuring out how to watch an NFL game each week has become a complicated mess. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Washington Commanders game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.

Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.

Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Washington Commanders game?

Fox

Fox One

Fox Sports

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Fox Sports

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

The Detroit Lions haven't lost back-to-back games since October of 2022. We're all hoping it stays that way after the Washington game. After the Commanders, the Lions will take on a very strong Philadelphia Eagles team.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Tap here to stay up to date on all things Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions 2025 Roster The Detroit Lions have finalized their 2025 roster. Here's who we'll see on the field as the Lions aim for their first Super Bowl. Not Pictured: Kayode Awosika and Giovanni Manu All stat information comes from ESPN. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill