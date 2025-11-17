Detroit Lions Announce Grammy Winning Singer To Perform National Anthem on Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching we're all preparing to spend time with our families, eat as much food as we possibly can, and of course enjoy some holiday football as well. The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most tradition-based holidays of the year and many people in Michigan do the exact same things every single year.

For many people one of those things is watching NFL football all day long as there will be 3 nationally televised games this year. Every year 6 fanbases get to enjoy the holiday game and 3 of them have the opportunity to go in person. Then the winning team's best performers chow down on a fresh baked turkey leg.

The NFL teams that get to host Thanksgiving football games always make a large spectacle out of the event and bring in special performers for the national anthem and sometimes even a halftime show. The Detroit Lions are one of those teams that never misses the mark with this and leans into the city's music history for ideas.

Have You Ever Been To A Lions Thanksgiving Game In Person?

This year, The Detroit Lions will be hosting the Green Bay Packers to start off the NFL's Thanksgiving tripleheader at 1pm. They have announced that they will be having Detroit natives performing for both the national anthem and the halftime show for this year's Thanksgiving game at Ford Field.

Since Detroit has such a rich musical history, it's never hard for them to find big time names to come and perform during their marquee games. This year, they have another blockbuster lineup in place to rock the stage during the Thanksgiving holiday. They have a 17-time grammy winning artist booked to sing the national anthem

MLive reports:

More star power will be a big part of the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Detroit native, CeCe Winans will perform the national anthem. The gospel singer and winner of 17 Grammy Awards, will sing The Star-Spangled Banner before kickoff at the annual Thanksgiving game at Ford Field on Thursday, November 27.

Winans is also a member of the Gospel Hall of Fame and has won 33 dove awards in her career. She will be dazzling the Lions' Thanksgiving crowd just before kickoff against the Green Bay Packers.