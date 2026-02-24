Detroit Lions Hero Joins Team As Offensive Assistant Coach

Football teams have the most coaches out of all the sports. I mean, ff you've ever take a second to look at an NFL sideline or even surf through their website, then you would know that there are dozens of coaches on their staff. The most obvious coaches to everyone are the head coach and then the offensive and defensive coordinators which are head assistant coaches. Although everyone knows their names and duties, do they know who else is on the sideline.

It's hard to keep up with everyone moving around on an NFL sideline as you basically everyone is wearing the same thing. Also, there seems to be a hundred people all moving at once which doesn't help at all. The only thing you can do is learn who the extras are. Every team is equipped with multiple athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, and position coaches.

The position coaches are the ones that can cause some confusion on the sidelines as there are so many of them. There are several different positions on a football field and for the most part, each one of them as their own coach so they can be correctly coached on technique. Those positions include offensive line, defensive line, running backs, wide receivers, defensive backs, linebackers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. The Detroit Lions have announced a new offensive assistant that will serve as the offensive line coach.

Do You Think The Lions New Hire Will Make The Offensive Line Great Again?

Dan Skipper spent his 8-year NFL career with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions as an offensive tackle. He became famous and a household favorite to Lions fans after a botched call where he was labeled an ineligible receiver after reporting himself to officials as a receiver. Now, he will still be walking into Ford Field but with a different title and gameday fit!

Sports Illustrated reports:

Skipper officially joined the Lions' coaching staff under head coach Dan Campbell, as he was revealed as an offensive assistant when the team announced its full staff for the season on Monday. In his new role, Skipper is eager to help the Lions' offensive line to get back to being one of the most dominant units in the league. The group wasn't as prominent as it has been in years past in 2025, but Skipper believes they have what it takes to get back to the top this season.

Skipper will now we doing all his work from the sidelines while trying to help the Lions return to the top of the NFC North, the NFC, and the NFL. Everybody's favorite lineman has just become their favorite coach!