Is Pistons New Trade Addition Missing Championship Piece?

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the best teams in not only the Eastern Conference, but the entire NBA. By record they have been the second-best team all year behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they have slowly been closing that gap. They have been the number one team in the Eastern Conference for the entire season and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have been the leaders of the squad and have notched all-star selections. Although they have been the front runners, it has been the team as a whole that has curated the success the Pistons have had in the first half of the season. Their one of the best defensive teams in the league and use that energy to create easy offense.

With their philosophy comes a lot of easy transition buckets but those are mostly layups, dunks, and mid-range jump shots. The Pistons are near the bottom of the league in total 3-point attempts and 3-point attempts per game. In today's NBA you have to not only shoots lots of 3's but also make them at a high percentage or your chances of winning are low. The Detroit Pistons believes the player they went out to trade for will help them drastically with 3-point shooting.

Do You Think The Pistons Have A Legitimate Chance To Win An NBA Championship?

Detroit Free Press via MSN reports:

The Detroit Pistons have made their first trade of the season, dealing Jaden Ivey to the rival Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pistons are acquiring Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Free Press on Tuesday, Feb. 3, two days before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The person was granted anonymity because the deal is not yet official. Huerter, 27, is averaging 10.9 points on 31.4% shooting on 3s on 5.1 attempts per game. He's a career 37.1% shooter from 3. He was the No. 19 overall pick out of Maryland by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 draft. He is in the final year of a four-year, $65 million contract and is making roughly $18 million this season.

Read More: Cade Cunningham’s All Star Bid Is More Detroit Pistons History

The Pistons are hoping that Huerter will be able to come in and supplement the 3-point shooting they have lost with the departure of Tim Hardaway Jr and Malik Beasley. The Pistons had gone out and signed Duncan Robinson and Caris Levert for this reason but Levert has been on an extended leave and Duncan can only do so much. The question is, will Huerter prove to be the missing piece to postseason success?