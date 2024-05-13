Michigan Has 2 of the Most Picturesque Small Towns in America

A publication recently placed these two small, gorgeous Michigan towns on the 'Most Picturesque Small Towns in America' list.

NC Travel Guides published their list of the 120 most beautiful small towns using the following factors,

Our team compared 500 small towns. To determine which are the most picturesque, we looked at the following categories: search trends, popularity with photographers, and popularity for photography with the general public.

2 of the Most Picturesque Small Towns in Michigan

Holland, Michigan

This quaint West Michigan town landed at #33 on the 'Most Picturesque Small Towns in America' making it #1 in Michigan. Holland received its highest score in the General Public Index and its lowest score was in the Search Trend Index. With the Tulip Time alone, Holland should have been ranked higher on this list.

Holland, Michigan

Saugatuck, Michigan

This beautiful, small Michigan town sits in Allegan County and sits at #107 on this list making it the second most Picturesque small Michigan town.

Saugatuck, Michigan

It's worth noting that no Indiana or Illinois towns made this list and only one Ohio small town grabbed the honor. We Michiganders take that as a huge compliment.

You can see the full list of 120 small American towns by clicking here and checking out this study's methodology by scrolling to the bottom.

Do you think this study missed any of Michigan's beautiful small towns? Let us know in the comments.

