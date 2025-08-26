Can You Legally Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

Many people may not think about it, but they should start to factor their footwear decisions based upon how much driving they will do. Although, there's times of the year where footwear isn't so optional, especially for those of us in states like Michigan, where we experience some pretty brutal winters. Sometimes the shoes we choose to wear can make driving uncomfortable.

Get our free mobile app

For many people, they plan ahead and will wear some shoes they find comfortable to drive in and then will change out of them once reaching their destination, while the rest either suffer through the pain or take their shoes off. Often times in the summer, many people are wearing slides, sandals, or flats and will choose to take them off. Now, this obviously begs the question of the safety and legality of driving barefoot.

Have You Ever Driven Barefoot?

In the state of Michigan, it is legal to drive barefoot, well technically. Legalclarity.org reports:

The Michigan Vehicle Code does not contain a law that explicitly forbids a person from driving a non-commercial vehicle while barefoot. The idea that it is illegal is one of the most enduring driving myths. There is no statute that a police officer can point to that makes the simple act of driving without shoes a ticketable offense on its own. The conversation does not end with the lack of a specific prohibition. While the act itself is not illegal, a driver’s choice of footwear, or lack thereof, can become a factor in a traffic stop if it affects their ability to drive safely. The legal issue is not the absence of shoes, but the safe operation of the vehicle.

So, while it is technically legal to drive barefoot or in socks, it's something that should be avoided if possible. Along with wearing footwear like sandals, work boots, high heels, etc. as all of these options could be seen as careless driving if something were to happen.