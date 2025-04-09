Michigan has said goodbye to several chain restaurants that closed locations throughout the Great Lakes state this year. One beloved Michigan restaurant has announced that its doors will close permanently after 20 years in business.

Canva Canva loading...

Popular Restaurant In Michigan Shutting Down After 20 Years

While several chain restaurants have closed in Michigan, several local restaurants have also announced closures. Many are closing due to economic challenges like inflation and rising costs, labor shortages, shifts in consumer behavior, and increased competition. A 20-year-old carryout barbecue joint will close its doors soon, but the food isn't going away entirely.

Get our free mobile app

The owners of Lazybones Smokehouse announced they will close their brick-and-mortar location in Roseville after two decades of serving their St. Louis-style spareribs, beef brisket, rib tips, and more from this beloved spot.

According to the Detroit News, owner Deni Smiljanovski decided to "go out on top" after years of watching friends and relatives close their businesses. In a recent Facebook post, Smiljanovski is ready to 'turn the page' and is grateful to the community:

After 20 incredible years of smoking meat, building a community, and sharing countless memories, we’re announcing the closure of Lazybones Smokehouse next week. This has been a tough decision, but it’s time to turn the page on what has been one of the most meaningful chapters of our lives.

The last day of service will be Saturday, April 12. Lazybones Smokehouse catering and food truck operations will continue to operate from Brown Iron Brewhouse locations.

Major Retail Chains In Michigan Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson