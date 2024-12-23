Countdown to 2025 at Michigan’s Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

It's time to look ahead to bigger and brighter beginnings in 2025, and what better way to ring in the new year than with the largest ball drop in the entire state of Michigan!

The year was filled with constant food recalls, a contentious Presidential election, and countless farewells including saying goodbye to Hillsdale College chairman Pat Sajak, who retired from his side-gig hosting Wheel of Fortune after 43 years.

After the wild ride that 2024 was, get ready for one final blowout as we ring in the new year. As you're making plans for December 31st keep in mind Michigan's largest new year's eve ball drop takes place in Allegan, Michigan.

Allegan is my hometown so I may be a little biased, but I can tell you firsthand the downtown Allegan riverfront is the place to be each December 31st. Here's what to expect: food, music, and fun!

What sets Allegan's small town celebration apart from the other NYE ball drops across Michigan? It's the sheer SIZE of the ball. According to the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce,

Allegan boasts Michigan’s LARGEST New Year’s Eve ball drop — the gargantuan globe measures 10’6” and is decorated in 30,000 synchronized LED lights.

This year the family-friendly, free event starts at 8:00 p.m. with firepits, ice skating, silent disco, and live music from Trapped on Mars and In The Grey-- don't forget to grab a social district drink from participating businesses like Tantrick Brewing and Heronmark. Find more details on the NYE event here.

