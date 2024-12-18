Is It Too Late To Order or Ship Christmas Gifts in Michigan?

Important information for last-minute Christmas shoppers in Michigan.

Whether you are in the process of online shopping for Christmas or you have gifts that you need to ship to family out of state, you're running out of time. Here's what you need to know.

Please keep in mind that the longer you wait, the more shipping will cost to get your packages to their destinations by Christmas Day. Shipping costs vary depending on the package, destination, and carrier.

Below you'll find deadlines for the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx. These shipping deadlines are for packages to arrive no later than Christmas Eve. These deadlines are recommended dates not guarantees.

USPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

USPS Ground Advantage® Service: Wednesday, December 18th

First-Class Mail® Service: Wednesday, December 18th

Priority Mail® Service: Thursday, December 19th

Priority Mail Express® Service2: Saturday, December 22nd

The dates above are for the 48 continental United States.

FedEx Christmas Shipping Deadlines

FedEx Ground 4-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 18th

FedEx Ground 3-Day Shipping: Thursday, December 19th

FedEx Ground 2-Day Shipping: Friday, December 20th

FedEx Ground 1-Day Shipping: Monday, December 23rd

FedEx Home Delivery 4-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 18th

FedEx Home Delivery 2-3-Day Shipping: Friday, December 20th

FedEx Home Delivery 1-Day Shipping: Monday, December 23rd

FedEx Express Saver: Thursday, December 19th

FedEx 2Day & FedEx 2Day AM: Friday, December 20th

FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: Monday, December 23rd

FedEx SameDay: Tuesday, December 24th

There are even more shipping options at FedEx. For more info tap here.

UPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

UPS Ground: This date has many factors. You'll need to your specific package and destination at UPS.com.

UPS 3 Day Select: Thursday, December 19th

UPS 2nd Day Air: Friday, December 20th

UPS Next Day Air: Monday, December 23rd

