Is It Too Late To Order or Ship Christmas Gifts in Michigan?
Important information for last-minute Christmas shoppers in Michigan.
Whether you are in the process of online shopping for Christmas or you have gifts that you need to ship to family out of state, you're running out of time. Here's what you need to know.
Please keep in mind that the longer you wait, the more shipping will cost to get your packages to their destinations by Christmas Day. Shipping costs vary depending on the package, destination, and carrier.
Below you'll find deadlines for the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx. These shipping deadlines are for packages to arrive no later than Christmas Eve. These deadlines are recommended dates not guarantees.
USPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines
- USPS Ground Advantage® Service: Wednesday, December 18th
- First-Class Mail® Service: Wednesday, December 18th
- Priority Mail® Service: Thursday, December 19th
- Priority Mail Express® Service2: Saturday, December 22nd
The dates above are for the 48 continental United States.
FedEx Christmas Shipping Deadlines
- FedEx Ground 4-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 18th
- FedEx Ground 3-Day Shipping: Thursday, December 19th
- FedEx Ground 2-Day Shipping: Friday, December 20th
- FedEx Ground 1-Day Shipping: Monday, December 23rd
- FedEx Home Delivery 4-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 18th
- FedEx Home Delivery 2-3-Day Shipping: Friday, December 20th
- FedEx Home Delivery 1-Day Shipping: Monday, December 23rd
- FedEx Express Saver: Thursday, December 19th
- FedEx 2Day & FedEx 2Day AM: Friday, December 20th
- FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: Monday, December 23rd
- FedEx SameDay: Tuesday, December 24th
There are even more shipping options at FedEx. For more info tap here.
UPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines
- UPS Ground: This date has many factors. You'll need to your specific package and destination at UPS.com.
- UPS 3 Day Select: Thursday, December 19th
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Friday, December 20th
- UPS Next Day Air: Monday, December 23rd
READ MORE: Rare Gold Coins Donated to Salvation Army in Detroit and Indianapolis
Top 5 Michigan Main Streets for Christmas Shopping.
Gallery Credit: Janna
Christmas Scams Targeting Michigan
Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh