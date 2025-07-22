Most drivers don't know there's a difference between lane splitting and lane filtering. Do you?

Cities across the U.S. have begun adopting new lane filtering laws in an effort to keep motorcyclists safer while in traffic. Could enacting similar laws here in Michigan keep everyone safer on the "damn roads"?

Here's What You Should Know:

I'll be the first to admit, the term "lane filtering" is absolutely new to me. Around this time of the year you often see bumper stickers or signs in your neighbors' yards reminding you to "Look Twice, Save a Life" or "Share the Road" or "Give 'Em Space" in an attempt to encourage motorcycle awareness/safety among drivers.

You may have heard the term "lane splitting" before when it comes to motorcycles, which the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) defines as,

the practice of riding a motorcycle between clearly marked lanes for traffic traveling in the same direction.

That differs from lane filtering, a concept widely used in Asia and Europe, where motorcyclists and other drivers on two-wheels filter forward to the front of stopped traffic, "typically at a signalized intersection."

Essentially, the difference between the two terms depends on whether traffic is moving or not.

When it comes to Michigan both lane splitting and lane filtering are illegal in Michigan with Michigan Vehicle Code stating,

(5) A person operating a motorcycle, moped, low-speed vehicle, electric personal assistive mobility device, or electric skateboard shall not pass between lines of traffic, but may pass on the left of traffic moving in his or her direction in the case of a 2-way street or on the left or right of traffic in the case of a 1-way street, in an unoccupied lane.

Why Do Riders Want a New Law?

The American Motorcyclist Association states the act of lane splitting/filtering are actually safer for riders. In fact, 6 states allow lane filtering including California, Utah, Arizona, Montana, and Minnesota most recently.

The AMA claims there is sufficient research to show lane splitting/filtering offers motorcyclists a safer escape route who could possibly be struck from behind adding,

There is evidence (Hurt, 1981) that traveling between lanes of stopped or slow-moving cars (i.e., lane splitting) on multiple-lane roads (such as interstate highways) slightly reduces crash frequency compared with staying within the lane and moving with other traffic.

It almost reminds me of the traffic light conversation where lawmakers are considering adding another color to the tri-color traffic light specifically for autonomous cars.

What do you think?

