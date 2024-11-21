Michigan has experienced a mild fall, but the flakes are starting to fly and winter is right around the corner. Experts warn residents that record warmth on one of the Great Lakes could cause a major impact on winter weather soon in Michigan.

Lake Michigan Is Hot: Experts Warn Residents For Winter Impact

Winter in Michigan officially starts on December 21st. But that doesn't mean winter weather will wait until that date to arrive. New data from the National Weather Service shows a concerning warming trend on Lake Michigan that could mean a chaotic winter ahead for the Great Lakes state.

According to MLive, recent data shows Lake Michigan’s surface water temperature is warmer than ever recorded for this time of year:

The current Lake Michigan surface water temperature is 6.3 degrees warmer than normal. For a body of water as large as Lake Michigan, this is an extreme amount of warm water as we head into winter.

The record warmth could have two major impacts on winter weather. One key impact of warmer lake water is the potential for less ice cover this winter, which could prolong the chance for lake effect snow later into the season. According to MLive, bitterly cold air would have to drop south from Canada to set off heavy lake-effect snow. If we stay warm, the potential for heavy lake-effect snow will be slim.

While warm lake waters can influence snowfall, it's one of many factors shaping winter weather in the Great Lakes state. Experts say Michigan residents can expect the greatest chance for heavy lake-effect snow to arrive in mid-December.

