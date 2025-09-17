Can you feel it? Fall is in the air!

Aside from seasonal fall flavors returning to store shelves and Spirit Halloween stores popping up across Michigan, there's another subtle sign that autumn is near:

Get our free mobile app

It's officially waterspout season in Michigan!

Fall Waterspout Lake Michigan Photo by Kyle Bradbury on Unsplash loading...

It turns out the changing color of the leaves is just one sign of the weather shift here in Michigan. A few weeks ago WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter gave a heads up headed into an unseasonably cool weekend in West Michigan that conditions were just right for waterspouts to form over the lake:

A much cooler airmass arrives in West Michigan this weekend. From Sunday through the early part of next week, highs won't be too far from 70 degrees. The convergence of cool air over the much warmer surface of Lake Michigan is the key ingredient in the formation of a waterspout.

Turns out there's a "waterspout season" in Michigan, the period when waterspouts are more likely than ever to pop up over Lake Michigan. Did you already know that?

Have you ever seen a waterspout over the lake?

And it's not just Lake Michigan, in fact it's common to see waterspouts over any of the five Great Lakes during this time. As Porter explains,

The large temperature difference between the ambient air and our Great Lakes, relatively moist air, and light winds are all helpful in the formation of waterspouts....common in the Great Lakes in August, September, and October.

Oddly, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" has been going mildly viral on Tiktok for some reason. However, that tragedy took place November 10, 1975 on Lake Superior. 2025 marks the 50th anniversary.

30+ Photos That Show Why Fall in Michigan is Unmatched Fall in the Mitten State is glorious time. There's apple picking, pumpkin carving, hayrides, all the animals you'll spot like deer and migratory birds—and of course the stunning fall colors.

The Upper Peninsula is often mentioned in national rankings as one of the most beautiful spots for fall foliage in the country, but truly, Autumn beauty abounds across the entire state.

Sure, we'd all love take a few hours and go on a scenic drive (or head to a fall chairlift ride ) but sometimes you just can't getaway. Here are more than 30 photos of fall around Michigan for those times when you're stuck inside. Spot anywhere you've been? Gallery Credit: Janna