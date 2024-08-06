Labor Day Fireworks? Here’s What Michigan Law Says

Going out with a BANG this summer?

Whether you're the one setting them off or the person on Facebook asking, "Did anyone hear that loud boom?" here's what state and local fireworks ordinances say about fireworks for Labor Day in Michigan:

Get our free mobile app

I only ask about the rules because unless it's the 4th of July or New Year's Day, I'm not expecting to hear fireworks. However, there are certain local and state ordinances that allow the public to light fireworks for special occasions.

Well, is Labor Day one of those exceptions?

Because at 35 years old now I mostly just find fireworks annoying-- unless, of course you're the one lighting them! I don't know if it was the pandemic or what, but these days it seems like folks will find any and every excuse to set off fireworks. Are they really allowed to do that anytime they want?

No.

Both state and local laws dictate when and where residents can set off fireworks. Let me just say: if you've got any leftover fireworks from 4th of July now's the time to use them!

Michigan law says fireworks are only permitted to be used on the following holidays:

New Years Eve/Day: 11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day.

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day. 4th of July: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4 and/or 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5 , if that date is a Friday or Saturday.

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4 and/or 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. , if that date is a Friday or Saturday. Labor Day: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

It is important to note however, that local ordinances may actually permit the use of fireworks beyond what Michigan state law allows. Explains WZZM 13,

At the end of 2018, the state of Michigan established new fireworks laws to give local communities the option to lower the number of days when fireworks can be set off. The laws limited the number of days residents can set off fireworks from 30 to 11 or 12, depending on what day of the week July 5 falls on.

But there's another catch: Michigan state law supersedes local fireworks ordinances, at least when it comes to holidays. So even though you might not like hearing fireworks in your neighborhood this weekend yes, they're allowed to do it.

More on Michigan fireworks laws here.

These Fireworks Are Legal In Michigan Though some of these fireworks may be banned in other states, these are the fireworks you can set off with no worries. Firework categories come from the Fireworks General FAQ document from the State of Michigan. Note: Display Fireworks need to be specially ordered are only allowed to be used by professionals and are not covered in this gallery. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill