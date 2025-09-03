Kzoo Cream: New Cookie & Sweets Shop In Kalamazoo

The one person that tells you to stay away from sweets and other sugars is the dentist, but I would argue that they are secretly hoping you eat some from time to time. Sweets are one of the many things that earns them the big bucks when humans choose to misuse or abuse them. In Kalamazoo, there is no shortage of dessert options to choose from either.

At the bottom of the Westnedge hill, well one of them that is, runs Crosstown Parkway one of the busiest intersections in Kalamazoo. Paris Cleaners and the Shell gas station have been longtime tenants but what about the rest of the area? For a while, Happy's Pizza was there for years before they unexpectedly closed within the last year.

Across the street from where Happy's Pizza once stood is another restaurant except this one is a walk-up/drive thru window operation only. This would be a popular stop for many people traveling up Westnedge during the lunch hour or anyone who worked in the area and needed a quick bite to eat.

This space started out as a Dairy Queen years ago before eventually shutting down and being replaced by a local staple, Taco Bob's. For almost a decade, customers could stop on the Corner of Westnedge Ave and Pioneer St and get some of the best tacos in the city. Now, Taco Bob's has moved on and there's a new treat stepping into the kitchen.

The cook, well baker, is Kristi Potts, the owner of Kzoo Cream. What started as a dream that turned into a home business has now become a reality. September 2nd marked a very special day in Potts' life as she cut the ribbon to officially open her new business. Now her secret recipes will be shared with the public in abundance as she embarks on her new journey.

She was making and selling cookies out of her home or at the Farmer's Market for years before noticing that she was selling out of cookies weekly and needed to make a change. After finding the location she needed help with funding and found a saving grace in city of Kalamazoo’s economic development department and the Michigan Women Forward foundation.

Visitors can either walk up or drive-thru at Kzoo Cream. Frosted Whispers are $1 or 10 for $7, among other options. Potts also serves soft-serve ice cream and dirty sodas ($5). Potts is currently hiring culinary interns for paid internships. Visit Kzoo Cream’s website by clicking this link.

The best part is that there are only 7 ingredients used to make the cookies and many of them come from local vendors. Options include almond cream, lemon cream, orange creamsicle, coconut cream, apple cream pie and more, although the almond cream seems to be the top seller.