The newest dining craze has finally hit the Kalamazoo area as a new fast-casual Korean restaurant opens inside the former Moe's Southwest Grill.

K-upBop Laboratory Korean BBQ Bowls Opens in Portage:

Get our free mobile app

I have always been a fan of the building at 6225 S. Westnedge. The mid-century modern A-frame-style commercial building just screams Americana to me. A hallmark of a bygone era when such iconic architecture gave even everyday businesses a sense of character.

Ever since I've been hanging around the greater Kalamazoo area, I've known the building as Moe's Southwest Grill. Sadly, Moe's abruptly closed in January 2026 after posting a sad farewell on their door,

A note on the door, as seen on Monday, Jan. 12, thanked “valued customers” for years of patronage and encouraged them to visit the St. Joseph location. The note was signed: “With love, The Portage Moe’s Southwest Grill Team.” A spokesperson for GoToFoods, Moe’s parent company, said the Moe’s in Portage was independently owned and operated.-- MLive via MSN

Ever since Moe's left we've been wondering what the fate of the building would be, especially knowing Kroger is set to take over the adjacent property. Thankfully, new tenants have taken over giving the establishment new life.

A post from Foodie GR shares an exciting inside look at the new K-upBop Laboratory in Portage:

What's the Hype with Korean BBQ Bowls?

The new trend sweeping the Midwest is all about comfort food, customization, and convenience. As their Facebook page states,

we turn classic Korean dishes into easy, delicious meals in a cup. Inspired by the energy of Seoul’s street food culture, every bite delivers warmth, flavor, and convenience. -- K-upBop via Facebook

According to TJM Solutions Kzoo, a construction company, the new eatery is a project from the owner of Kalamazoo’s Toba Sushi and Ramen and Toba Sushi and Grill. Find out more on K-upBop here.

What Happened to These Iconic Kalamazoo Businesses? 10 Nostalgic Spots That Closed Too Soon Gallery Credit: Google Street View, Canva, and Dana Marshall