Increased wolf activity has prompted a second campground closure at Michigan's remote Isle Royale National Park, just days after officials shut down camping areas at Three Mile Campground.

According to park rangers a wolf or wolves recently entered a shelter, tearing through the screen and searching for food. While thankfully, no injuries have been reported, these recent incidents serve as stark reminders that our actions can have unintended consequences when it comes to wildlife.

Get our free mobile app

On July 9 the National Parks Service announced the temporary closure of individual and group tent-camping, hammock use, and off-trail camping sites at Three Mile Campground through July 31 while officials monitor the area for a "bold" wolf that has been pawing at tents, dragging backpacks, and searching for food.

Now, a similar alert has been issued for the island's Duncan Narrows Campground.

Efforts earlier this month to deter wolf activity at the Duncan Narrows Campground through a shorter closure and increased hazing were ineffective. To address the interest wolves have with human food and trash and the continued non-compliance with food storage regulations in this campground, the park decided to close the campground for the remainder of the month. -- National Parks Service via press release

According to the Parks Service the goal is to have both campgrounds reopen by August 1, but only if they deem it safe to do so.

If you haven't realized by now, Isle Royale is not for the faint of heart! As it's only accessible by ferry or seaplane it remains one of the nation's least-visited national parks. According to National Park Service visitation data, the park welcomed just over 29,000 visitors in 2025 while Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore attracted more than 1.6 million.

Learn about Isle Royale's strict food storage requirements here.

Best U.S. National Parks for 2026 An Idaho park made the list! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola