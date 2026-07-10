It's official, cyclosporiasis has made its way to The Hoosier State.

Fox59 reports the foodborne parasite has been linked to at least 15 confirmed cases in Indiana's Marion County, and the spread is showing no signs of slowing down. Here's what families across Indiana need to know:

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Marion County Confirms 15 Cyclosporiasis Cases in Central Indiana

You've probably heard about this diarrhea-inducing parasite in the headlines, but let me assure you this is nothing to laugh about. Reported symptoms of those affected by cyclosporiasis include:

"Explosive" diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Fatigue

Severe dehydration

Loss of appetite

Nausea

The CDC reports confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis across 17 states including neighboring Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. What's especially worrisome is that Michigan is among the states with some of the highest reported case numbers, so far.

And the worst part? We don't even know what the contaminate culprit is!

For now, health officials are urging residents to thoroughly wash all produce, especially leafy green vegetables, green onions, raspberries, and blueberries, and avoid buying bagged salad mixes. Even major chains such as Taco Bell have pulled ingredients including lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, and guacamole as a precautionary measure.

To date, no commercially frozen produce, cooked foods or peeled fruit have been associated with cyclosporiasis infection -- Major Outbreaks from Ready to Eat Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (Hadjilouka A., Tsaltas D.)

To avoid cyclosporiasis the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) offers the following guidelines:

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw produce.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables with a clean produce brush

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

The silver lining, if there is one, is this now gives you permission to eat nothing but carbs!

Pictures of Fries To Ruin Your Diet Here’s a few pictures of fries that are so good that you’ll probablt gain 10 lbs just looking at them! Gallery Credit: Getty Images