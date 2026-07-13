One of the nation's most remote national parks, located in Michigan upper Upper Peninsula, has just issued a stark warning for campers after a wolf was recently spotted pawing at tents, dragging backpacks, and searching for food.

Park officials describe the wolf as "bold" and have closed tent and group campsites as a result. Here's what we know so far:

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Campers Must Secure Food After 'Bold' Wolf Enters Tents at Three Mile Campground

Visiting Michigan's Isle Royale National Park isn't as simple as pulling off the highway. As it's only accessible by ferry or seaplane, the remote island only attracts visitors who make the trip intentionally-- not by chance.

That limited access contributes to Isle Royale being one of the least-visited national parks in the country. According to National Park Service visitation data, the park welcomed just over 29,000 visitors in 2025. By comparison, nearby Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore saw 933,966 visitors, while Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore attracted more than 1.6 million.

Let's face it, Isle Royale isn't for the faint of heart. Bears, wolves, and the elements are real threats! News of this "bold" wolf is enough for me to nope right out of there.

According to the National Parks Service, individual and group tent-camping, hammock use, and off-trail camping sites at Three Mile Campground are prohibited through July 31 while officials monitor the animal's behavior.

During the closure, park staff will intensify hazing efforts during daylight hours in campgrounds and developed areas to discourage the wolf from returning. Hazing methods include loudly shouting, stomping, clapping, sounding airhorns, and discharging paintball guns. Staff will also install noise-producing devices around Rock Harbor, Three Mile, and Daisy Farm Campgrounds to alert staff and visitors of wolf presence. -- NPS via press release

Check current conditions and alerts at Isle Royale National Park here.

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