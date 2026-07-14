On this day in history, the tallest man in world history died in Michigan.

Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in history, reached an astonishing 8 feet 11.1 inches before his tragic passing at just 22 years old, forever marking human growth records.

On February 22, 1918, in a small Illinois town called Alton, just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, a baby was born who would later make world history. His name was Robert Wadlow.

Warren Moulton - YouTube The tallest human in history: Robert Wadlow

Get our free mobile app

The Guinness World Book of Records verified that Robert Wadlow was the tallest man in the world at a staggering 8 feet and 11.1 inches tall. Along with that towering height was a lot of body mass, as he weighed in at 490 pounds.

This massive young man grew like a weed on steroids through his childhood and kept growing until his very early death. Wadlow was 6 feet 2 at the age of nine.

Warren Moulton - YouTube The tallest human in history: Robert Wadlow

In July of 1940, Wadlow was making an appearance in Manistee, Michigan, when a fatal infection set in, according to the Alton Museum of History and Art,

On July 4th, doctors had Robert confined to a hotel bed, unable to find suitable accommodations at the local hospital. Days later, after emergency surgery and blood transfusions, the infection lingered, and his temperature continued to rise. At 1:30 a.m. on the 15th of July, Robert Wadlow passed away in his sleep.

Read More: How To Keep Your Pets Safe During Michigan’s Heat Wave

Read More: How To Keep Your Pets Safe During Michigan’s Heat Wave

To say that Robert Wadlow's height is rare would be an understatement. Below are the 3 tallest humans whose height was verified according to Wikipedia.

Tallest Humans in World History

Robert Wadlow, from the United States. Height: 8 ft 11.1 (1918–1940)

from the United States. Height: 8 ft 11.1 (1918–1940) John Rogan, from the United States. Height: 8 ft 9 (1867–1905)

from the United States. Height: 8 ft 9 (1867–1905) John F. Carroll, from the United States. Height: 8 ft 8 (1932–1969)

The tallest person currently living is Sultan Kösen of Turkey, who is 8 feet 2.8 inches tall.

The Wild World Records Held By Michiganders Technically speaking, you can get a world record for just about anything, and as it turns out, there are quite a few people in Grand Rapids who have set world records that are impressive in their own right - some in scale, some in talent, some in curiosity. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill