Michigan and Indiana residents rely on our favorite food retailers to provide groceries to fill the fridge and freezer. But, one food company has announced it's going out of business and will permanently close all locations including those in Michigan and Indiana.

Food Retailer Permanently Closing, Michigan And Indiana Affected

A popular food company that's been in business for 72 years and currently employs 1,100 employees will shut down operations affecting business in Michigan and Indiana. The retailer sells frozen foods through multiple channels, including grocery stores, food service, and home delivery. Even after the company rebranded in 2022, the 'original frozen food company' cites nationwide staffing issues and food supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have forced the company to close.

Yelloh, formerly Schwan's, has been providing customers with favorites like pizza, pot pies, and ice cream, and will park its iconic yellow trucks for good soon. The 72-year-old frozen food operation was founded by Marvin Schwan in Marshall, Minnesota. According to USA Today, the company said in a statement that "insurmountable" business challenges and changes in consumer lifestyle' forced permanent closures:

“These challenges, combined with changing consumer lifestyles and competitive pressures that have been building for over 20 years, made success very difficult," Ziebell said. "Digital shopping has replaced the personal, at-the-door customer interaction that was the hallmark of the company.

Yelloh will continue providing customers with services until closure. The last day products can be purchased via Yelloh trucks will be Friday, November 8th.

