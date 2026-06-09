"The truth is still out there!"

With the Pentagon recently releasing a new batch of previously classified UFO files, as well as the upcoming Spielberg release Disclosure Day, I can't help but wonder:

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How Many UFOs Have Been Reported in Michigan, So Far?

I've been watching a lot of The X-Files lately. Plus, as a '90s kid, I grew up watching shows like Unsolved Mysteries, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and So Weird, which all sparked an interest in the paranormal at a young age.

As we mark the halfway point of 2026, I can help but wonder just how many UFOs have been spotted in the skies above Michigan. Now, let's make an important note: just because a UFO report was made does not mean a UFO was in fact seen.

According to public data from NUFORC, the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been 27 UFO reports made in Michigan as of this writing.

The majority of these reports have come from inland counties, and not along the lakeshore; I find that surprising as we've learned from Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries episode covering the famous 1994 West Michigan UFO incident that water, especially large bodies of water like the Great Lakes, can be a conduit for paranormal activity.

It's also interesting to note these UFO reports were mostly concentrated in western Michigan, especially Southwest Michigan and the western Lower Peninsula.

I'm sure upon further investigation NUFORC will discover most of these incidents have a logical explanation-- but not all. Look through Michigan's 2026 UFO reports yourself here.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi