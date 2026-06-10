Michigan pet owners may want to take a closer look at their pet food after an updated recall was issued for products that could pose a serious health risk to dogs and cats.

Pet Food Recalled In Michigan May Cause Neurological Issues

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an updated recall notice for certain freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food products after it was discovered that the food contained extremely low levels of thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1.

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According to VCA Animal Hospitals, Thiamine is an essential nutrient for dogs and cats, who use it to maintain normal neurologic function and properly digest and metabolize carbohydrates. Without it, pets, and especially cats, could experience a deficiency that can lead to neurological issues, seizures, and even death. Here's what to look for:

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One additional product has been added to the list since GO Raw first initiated its recall on Feb. 17.

Steve's Real Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried 1.25-pound bags with lot code C26022, UPC 6-91730-164 02-7 and best-by date 1/22/2028.

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze-Dried Nuggets 10-ounce bags with lot code C25288, UPC 6-91730-18103-1, and best-by date 10/15/2027.

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet, 2-pound and 12-pound bags with lot codes MCD25350 and MCC25321, UPC 6-91730-17104-9, and best-by dates 5/17/2027 and 6/16/2027.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should stop feeding them to their pets and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement.

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