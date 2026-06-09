If you have little ones at home, you'll want to check your diaper bag and bathroom cabinet. A popular brand of baby wipes sold at Target stores in Indiana is being recalled after concerns about possible bacterial contamination.

Target Recalls Baby Wipes In Indiana Over Bacterial Contamination

Target is voluntarily recalling certain Up & Up-branded wipes over a potential contamination. The wipes were pulled off shelves following customer complaints and U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing that identified traces of bacteria in the products, according to a June 5 notice from the FDA.

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Target and Turkish manufacturer Sapro Temizlik Urunleri received reports from customers alleging that symptoms, including skin and eye irritation and infections, occurred after using the recalled baby wipes. Here's what to look for:

Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

20 Count: UPC 085239265956

72 Count: UPC 085239265949

216 Count: UPC 085239265963

800 Count: UPC 085239266137

1200 Count: UPC 085239266090

They have manufacturing codes of November 07, 2025 (071125X/XX) to May 5, 2026 (050526X/XXX) and expiration dates of May 10, 2028 (100528) and November 5, 2028 (051128).

Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes

72 Count: UPC 085239265970

216 Count: UPC 085239265994

800 Count: UPC 085239265987

They have manufacturing codes of December 29, 2025 (291225X/XX) to December 30, 2025 (301225X/XX) and expiration dates of June 29, 2028 (290628) and June 30, 2028 (300628).

They came in plastic pouches, which were sold individually or in bundles.

If you have the recalled wipes, stop using them immediately and return them to any Target for a full refund.

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