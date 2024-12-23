A Detroit, Michigan family lost everything in a house fire but then the Kelly Clarkson Show had surprise after surprise that will leave you sobbing.

Bella, Will, Mya, Solomon, and Andraya Turner are having the best Christmas ever following a horrible tragedy. After living through not one, but two house fires in the last 4 years, the Turner family needed help. The Kelly Clarkson show hooked up with a couple of partners to make Christmas magic happen according to MLive,

Humble Design, who helps people struggling with homelessness. Humble Design worked with Wayfair's online furniture store to surprise the family with a complete home redesign.

Kelly Clarkson surprises Michigan family for Christmas Photo courtesy of The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube and Canva loading...

Before the Turner family appeared on the show, they didn't have a table, couch, or any basic home needs. They now have a fully furnished home which includes a new washer and dryer. But the surprises kept coming.

Kelly Clarkson surprises Michigan family for Christmas Photo courtesy of The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube and Canva loading...

They were also gifted $5,000 on top of the home redesign. But it was a moment for Will Turner that made me openly cry at work while watching the video below.

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Michigan Family and Makes Us Cry Photo courtesy of the Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube loading...

Will Turner, is a U.S. military combat veteran. He lost all of his military records and medals in the last fire. The Kelly Clarkson Show contacted the U.S. Military and was able to get Turner's medals. Watch the full video below. Make sure you have tissues handy.

