Decatur High School Senior Appears on Kelly Clarkson Show

Decatur student raised $20,000 for High School music programs and gets praised on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Decatur Michigan is a very small Van Buren County town. My graduating class in the 90s at Decatur High School had 39 total students. Makayla is currently a senior at Decatur High School and is proving the size of your town does not limit the impact you can have on your community. As a Drum Major with the Decatur Marching Band, Makala Latham realized the music program had major needs. Music programs in general were in rough shape. She told the Kelly Clarkson show that many students couldn't afford to participate in music programs and some were using super old reeds which she rightfully described as "gross." She also mentioned that the choir needed a piano. Makayla decided to do something about it.

Lathum started the Help M.U.S.I.C. Program and raised a whopping $20,000 along with collecting 25 instruments which includes a piano for choir. That moment not only led to her raising money for Decatur's music programs, but Help M.U.S.I.C is also sharing the generosity with other schools. This also led to an amazing Moment that aired less than 2 weeks ago as Makayla was praised by Kelly Clarkson, Eric Nam, and Billy Porter for her amazing accomplishments. Makayla shared her thoughts on the incredible moment with the local news publication the Decatur Republican.

Clarkson asked the Decatur Raider what she wanted to do after high school. Makayla told her that a career in music education is what she wants. That's when Kelly surprised Makayla with a donation of $5,000 for her Help M.U.S.I.C. Program. Check out the full video clip below.

As a former Decatur Raider and lover of music, I'm proud of you Makayla.

