Kellogg Community College Host Several Black History Month Events

Kellogg Community College prides themselves on being a part of the Battle Creek Community and leaning into the things they find important. They are always hosting events around the holidays to provide some fun for the people of the community. They also find multiple ways to give the community opportunities to learn while having fun.

Battle Creek is one of the most diverse cities within the Southwest Michigan region as there are several different ethnicities and cultures that exist within the Battle Creek city limits. The black community is one of the largest in Battle Creek and have a large history within the area.

Kellogg Community College takes Black History Month seriously and has been heavily involved with several initiatives over the last couple of years. This year, they are deciding to take the energy up a level as they have devoted a lot of their time in February to Black History. KCC will have a number of events over the next four weeks to dive into the depths of Black History in not only the Battle Creek area but Michigan and the United States as a whole.

Yahoo reports:

Kellogg Community College has scheduled a series of Black history and culture events with art, food, music and community for Black History Month in Battle Creek. All events are free and open to the public unless noted and take place on the campus at 450 North Ave., according to a community announcement. KCC’s Morris Library will feature book and movie displays throughout the month. More information is available at kellogg.edu/bhm.

Some of those Black History Month events are but are not limited to the following:

“Closet Chronicles: Hair & Identity,” a mixed-media mosaic exhibit by Chicago artist Keila Strong on display through Feb. 12 in the Eleanor R. and Robert A. DeVries Gallery. The works explore identity in Black culture through everyday objects found in Black homes.

Lunch ’n’ Learn screening of “Farming While Black: Reclaiming Land and Agricultural Heritage” will run noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Kellogg Room. The event includes pizza and a discussion with guest speaker Devon Wilson

“From Motown to Mic Drop,” a karaoke celebration of Black music, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Student Center.

Soul Food Luncheon returns 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Kellogg Room with fried chicken or ribs, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, cornbread, collard greens and desserts such as banana pudding and peach cobbler. Tickets cost $5 for students and $10 for staff and community members.