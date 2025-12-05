Kalamazoo Woman Wins Mega Millions Jackpot

Once again, somebody managed to get enough luck to hit the lottery. It's starting to make me think that I need to start taking my chances to win as well. It seems like every few months there's an announcement of someone hitting either the Mega Millions or the Powerball jackpot and all I can think is "It would be nice if that was me".

Get our free mobile app

There are millions of people of play the lottery every single day and have either won multiple times, one time, or haven't won at all. There are other players that only play on certain days of the year, when the jackpot reaches a certain level, or when they have disposable income. Either way, regardless of how often you play, your odds to win remain the same, you just need a little bit of luck on your side.

I will continue to stand on the side that there is very little if any skill involved in playing the lottery or gambling. It's all about drawings, numbers, or cards falling in your favor and granting you with some amount of monetary winnings. Some people would argue that they have some special skill that helps them win, but whatever floats their boat.

How Would You Spin Your Lottery Jackpot Winnings?

CBS Detroit via MSN reports:

A 79-year-old Kalamazoo woman turned $20 worth of Mega Millions tickets into a $3 million payday. Carol Bukunt's winning ticket matched the five white balls with a 3X multiplier — 01-08-11-12-57 — in the Nov. 14, 2025, Mega Millions drawing. The 79-year-old bought her winning ticket at a Marathon gas station, located at 4421 West Centre Avenue in Portage, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Bukunt and her husband we're shocked to find out they were winners and would be taking home a $3 million jackpot. Here's their initial reaction:

"My husband and I buy Mega Millions tickets every once in a while when the jackpot is up there," said Bukant in a statement. "Since the jackpot was getting close to $1 billion, we decided to buy $20 worth of tickets. The next morning, my husband checked them, and we were both shaky and excited when we thought we'd won $1 million. Shortly after, we realized we had a 3X multiplier and actually won $3 million. It was amazing."

Read More: Michigan Lottery Officials Warn Of Holiday Scams

Read More: Michigan Lottery Officials Warn Of Holiday Scams

They plan to save their winnings and continue to live the peaceful life they have built for themselves.