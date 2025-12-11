How Broncos Fans in Kalamazoo Can Watch WMU Bowl Game

Ready to cheer on the Broncos in the Myrtle Beach Bowl? Here's how and where you can watch the big game.

After coming out on top over Miami (OH) University in the MAC championship game, the Western Michigan University football team will head to Conway, South Carolina for the 6th edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Get our free mobile app

Here's How to Watch:

After their 23-13 victory over the RedHawks of Miami (OH), coach Lance Taylor and his team are headed to Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University to face off against Georgia's Kennesaw State University Owls in Myrtle Beach on Friday, December 19.

Western Michigan Joins Prestigious Club With MSU & Michigan Nic Antaya Getty Images loading...

Interesting note: According to ESPN Events, this is only Kennesaw State University's second year of FBS eligibility, making this their first-ever bowl appearance. The Owls finished the season with a 10–3 (7–1 CUSA) record, while the Broncos finished 9–4 (7–1 MAC).

Read More: Former WMU Bronco, Current Dallas Cowboy Dies at 24

Read More: Former WMU Bronco, Current Dallas Cowboy Dies at 24

In 2025 alone, the Broncos captured national championship titles in men’s and women’s soccer, college hockey, football, and women’s volleyball. With these victories, they’ve joined an elite group of schools to claim multiple national titles in a single year. Plus, a new event center to boot?

It's a great time to be a WMU Broncos fan!

Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. EST with the game airing on ESPN and the ESPN app. Locally, it's safe to assume the usual haunts will be hosting Broncos watch parties such as Waldo's, Shakespeare's, and Louie's will have the game on so you can cheer the Broncos on to victory with your fellow fans.

Check here for more details on the 2025 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The 10 Commandments To Being A WMU Bronco These are 10 things that are a MUST do on the Campus and surrounding areas of Western Michigan University Gallery Credit: Google Streetview/Canva