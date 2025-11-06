Former Western Michigan Bronco, Current Dallas Cowboy Dies At 24

The entire Western Michigan University community was rattled during the early morning hours of November 6th as they received shocking news. Marshawn Kneeland, a former football player for the Western Michigan Broncos and native of Grand Rapids was found dead. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marshawn was known for his infectious smile and energy that radiating from his body, being able to lift anyone's spirits. The outpouring of love and memories on social media has shown the joy and light that Kneeland lived his life with. Many people in the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo areas are remembering all of the good times.

At the time, his cause of death is unknown but there is information from the Dallas police that explains more of the story behind his sudden death. The Dallas Cowboys released a statement as well expressing how sad they were to share the news of his tragic passing.

Former Bronco Marshawn Kneeland Found Dead

USA Today reports:

The police lost sight of the vehicle but relocated it minutes later, having crashed on Dallas Parkway heading southbound. Kneeland was later identified as the individual who fled the scene, according to the release. Police found Kneeland dead at 1:31 a.m., and an official cause of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Marshawn Kneeland had just played in the Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football game and scored his first career touchdown in NFL when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of Marshawn as they grieve.