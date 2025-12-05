Did you know there's a seasonal winter farmers market in downtown Kalamazoo? You might be surprised how many residents don’t know about it.

For the 2025-26 season the market will move from its home of the last 14 years, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and will head to the recently completed 8,900-square-foot Don Cooney Cultivation Center.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of opening day:

I’m in my farmers market era! I love browsing local goods like fresh produce, handmade crafts, jellies, and baked treats. There’s nothing better than starting my weekend with a cup of iced coffee from my favorite local coffee truck while strolling around my local market.

But what happens when winter arrives in West Michigan? We move the market indoors, of course!

Those familiar with the Kalamazoo Farmers Market know the site at 1204 Banks St. has been undergoing some changes-- for the better! It's been a little chaotic while the site has been under construction, but it is so worth the wait.

Named after Don Cooney, activist, professor, and recently retired city commissioner, the multipurpose building will serve as the new home of the winter farmers market as well as youth programs, cooking classes, community events, after-school programs and more.

The 2025-26 Kalamazoo Winter Farmers Market will kick-off Saturday, December 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Vendors:

Shoppers can expect to find food trucks on site, plus over 35 vendors offering everything from cheese, maple syrup, holiday gifts, and more treats. Vendors will be located inside the heated building with some outside under the pavilion. Most vendors accept SNAP tokens and Double Up Food Bucks tokens as a form of payment.

Parking:

Parking is available in the South Lot. Shoppers can find accessible parking spots along Banks St. and the Kalamazoo Farmers Market recommends, "using the southeast entrance doors—closest to Bank Street—for the easiest access from accessible spaces."

Note: the only animals allowed at the farmers market are service animals. Emotional support animals are not permitted for health and safety reasons.

