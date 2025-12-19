When Was the Last White Christmas in Kalamazoo, Michigan?

Think you know what a White Christmas looks like in Southwest Michigan? Recent years are rewriting the script, and it’s not what you might expect.

If you feel like you haven't experienced a White Christmas in Southwest Michigan in a long time, you're not wrong.

 

It's become painfully clear that we will not have a White Christmas this year.  Although we are in the middle of a winter storm as I write this on December 19th, the forecast shows unseasonably warm temperatures for Christmas week. In fact, it will be Sunny with a high of 52 on Christmas Day in Kalamazoo.

Is snow on Christmas Day becoming more and more rare in Southwest Michigan?  It seems like it.  Let's take a look.

 

This year will be our 3rd year in a row with no snow on the ground on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

 

White Christmas Years in Kalamazoo

  • 2022 - Two feet of snow fell from December 22nd to the 25th, according to WWMT.
  • 2018 - Just enough snow on the ground to call it a White Christmas.
  • 2017 - Five inches of snow fell on Christmas, and you can see pics by tapping here.
  • 2013 - Only 1.5 inches of snow fell in time for Christmas.
  • 2010 - Light snow fell on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

 

 

If you define a White Christmas by having at least one inch of snow on the ground by 7 AM on Christmas Day, Kalamazoo has experienced a White Christmas 5 times in the last 15 years.

 

