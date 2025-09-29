Kalamazoo Tennis & Pickleball Serve For Kids Fundraiser

As we all know, money is what makes the world go round these days. I mean literally, there are very few things that you can do for free in this world, but even if it's free for you, someone had to spend some money. Ironically, it's commonly said that money is the root of all evil, but I like to challenge that because there's lots of money that is used for good. Sports and charity are a great example of how you can use something fun to raise money for a great cause.

For example, charity is one of the greatest uses for money in the world, although many people would say that a handful of people who give to charity are doing it for the tax write offs. Ulterior motives aside, the money is being used to help those who need the support in various areas.

Most people will tell you that the easiest group to raise money for are children, they market themselves and most adults remember being a kid and how fun it can be. Well, it's not fun when you have extenuating circumstances that make basic necessities an everyday worry. 95% of people have a soft spot for children and those looking for funds use that to their advantage.

Are You Playing In The Serve For Kids Pickleball Tournament?

Community Healing Centers has been at the forefront of many fundraising movements to help a number of groups, especially the children. They just announced that they would be bringing back another popular fundraising event to support the children in need. This year they will look to raise $90,000 at the 11th annual Serve For Kids campaign at the West Hills Athletic Club in Kalamazoo.

The Battle Creek Enquirer via MSN reports:

Proceeds from Serve for Kids will benefit the Bill Wright Children’s Advocacy Center and the S.T.R.E.E.T. and Niña's del Corazón After School & Summer Programs. The advocacy center provides counseling and advocacy for children who have experienced abuse, while the afterschool and summer programs focus on academic success and building positive relationships.

There will be several activities to enjoy at the event including a pickleball tournament, a kids clinic run by the Kalamazoo College Women's Tennis team, ultimate cardio tennis and more.