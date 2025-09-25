Battle Creek Students Can Cut Principal’s Hair After Raising Charity Funds

Camden Robinson and Ben Ramos pulled a wild stunt at the 2024 Harper Creek Homecoming game as Robinson cut Ramos' hair (with his permission) while in the student section stands. They were warned that the same kind of chaos would not be allowed at this year's homecoming, they had the bright idea to flip the script.

Get our free mobile app

They asked their vice principal, Joe Yurisich, how much money in order to shave his head. This is a major ask as he Yurisich has been growing his beard for YEARS. He told the two seniors, $2500 and they responded by saying "Sure, to whatever charity you want". Yurisich has family members who adopt foster kids and that's instantly where his mind went.

Yurisich asked the boys to donate the money to Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit that is devoted to offering safety and support while children are awaiting placement with a foster family. With the charity now in play, Robinson decided to put some pressure on Yurisich and asked about his eyebrow and beard.

Would You Let Somebody Cut Your Hair For Charity?

Yurisich, totally up for the challenge, and hoping to raise more money for the nonprofit replies $5,500 for the eyebrow and $10,000 for his beard. The boys instantly got to work as they started having "hat day", where students could pay a $1 toward the fund and be able to wear their hats during the school day.

WWMT via MSN reports:

After doing some research on Isaiah 117 House, Robinson and Ramos agreed that it was the perfect cause to motivate them to reach their monetary goal. "I've been very blessed growing up, but just realizing that some people aren't, and then that can be a struggle that you don't think about," Ramos said. "Taking a second to slow down, and looking at what these kids are going through, and what they are going to have to go through, it makes me want to help them." "It was really hopeful to me to see, like, people that are trying to help people that aren't in the greatest place," Robinson said.

They have also gotten help from their parents with setting up a GoFundMe page and have posters up all over the school. They have planned to have a table set up at the Homecoming game on Friday October 3rd for any last-minute donations. They haven't said a time on which they will be looking to start cutting his hair but it will be during the game.