The Oldest Theater in Michigan Opened When Andrew Johnson Was President

It's difficult to truly imagine what the state of the nation was like during a time when slavery had just ended and the sitting President Abraham Lincoln had recently been assassinated.

In fact, the events that took place at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. were supposed to have been even more devastating as historians at the University of Virginia write,

Had the assassin's plot gone as planned, Johnson would have been killed along with Lincoln; instead, he became President.

So, imagine the current state of the nation's affairs; that is when Michigan's oldest theatre, the Croswell Opera House, first opened its doors.

Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 the Croswell Opera House first opened in 1866. Originally called Adrian Union Hall, the theater has hosted numerous concerts, vaudeville performers, and such notable speakers as Frederick Douglass, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and John Phillip Sousa.

One of the first public events held at the theater was a convention on temperance, such notable female historians as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton also gave lectures in Adrian, Michigan.

Croswell Today

Still in operation to this day the historic opera house hosts plenty of live events including holiday performances, live concerts, and even magic shows! According to the Croswell Opera House website,

Named for Charles M. Croswell, an Adrian resident and the 17th governor of Michigan, the Croswell has seen more than its share of history...Today, the Croswell seats about 640 patrons in a beautiful auditorium that has been lovingly restored to the grandeur of its movie-palace days.

Now that I know its rich history I'll certainly be keeping my eyes peeled for fun events at the Croswell in 2024! Check their upcoming events calendar here.

