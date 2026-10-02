Red Dye No. 3 is getting phased out of food products after decades of safety concerns. Manufacturers have until early 2027 to reformulate.

With Halloween approaching and Thanksgiving and Christmas close behind, Michigan shoppers will soon be loading up on candy. But before filling that candy bowl, you may want to take a closer look at the ingredient label.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially moved to eliminate FD&C Red No. 3, also known as Red Dye No. 3 or erythrosine, from food products and ingested medications. The synthetic dye gives certain candies, baked goods, frostings, and other foods their bright red or pink coloring.

The FDA revoked its authorization for Red Dye No. 3 in food on January 15, 2025, following a petition from the Center for Science in the Public Interest and other consumer advocacy organizations. Manufacturers have until January 15, 2027, to reformulate food products, meaning candy containing the dye can still legally be sold in Michigan until the phaseout is complete.

Get our free mobile app

Concerns surrounding Red Dye No. 3 go back decades. The FDA prohibited its use in cosmetics in 1990 after studies found that high doses caused cancer in laboratory rats. Consumer Reports and other organizations later pushed the agency to remove the dye from food as well.

There is an important distinction, however. The FDA says the cancer observed in laboratory rats resulted from a hormonal mechanism specific to male rats that does not occur in humans, and typical human exposure levels are much lower than the amounts used in those studies. Still, federal law requires the FDA to prohibit a color additive shown to cause cancer in animals or humans.

So, should you panic over your Halloween candy? Probably not. But consumers who want to avoid the controversial dye can check ingredient labels for FD&C Red No. 3, Red Dye No. 3, or erythrosine

10 Counties With the Highest Cancer Rates in Michigan

10 Counties With the Highest Cancer Rates in Michigan

5 Candy Products That Contain Red Dye No. 3

Dubble Bubble Original 1928 Flavor.

Getty Images Double Bubble (the original flavor) contains Red Dye No. 3

Certain colors of Peeps.

Canva Some flavors of Peeps contain Red Dye No. 3

Candy Corn.

Canva Candy Corn contains Red Dye No. 3

Strawberry Pop Rings

Canva Strawberry Ring Pops contain Red Dye No. 3

Multiple flavors of Pez candies.