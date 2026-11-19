The former Walgreens at 918 Riverview Drive at the intersection of Gull Road has sat vacant since closing in February 2024. Now, over two years later, the building is finally seeing new life as a major construction project gets underway.

The fence surrounding the property seemingly went up overnight Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon walls were already starting to come down! Here's everything we know about the project.

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After closing, the property immediately went up for sale in April 2024 and appears to have sold possibly sometime in June 2026, according to records on RealMo. Now, work is set to begin on Kalamazoo's next gas station.

Walgreens, Gull & Riverview - Google Maps Walgreens, Gull & Riverview Kalamazoo

As of April 2026, we knew plans had been submitted for approval on a new Speedway gas station and convenience store. While the Speedway brand is owned by 7-Eleven, the parent company doesn't have much of a presence here in Kalamazoo, so I think it's safe to assume this location will also be officially branded as a Speedway.

Then again, there is that one sole 7-Eleven over on Mount Olivet! So, you never know.

While I'm glad this highly visible corner won't sit empty like the boarded-up McDonald's next door, I'm amazed at how quickly things are moving! I drive past twice a day and only noticed the construction fence Wednesday morning. By the time I headed home from work, the walls were already coming down. Talk about fast!

It appears plans will modify and use some of the original building's structure-- or maybe they just haven't torn it down yet. As far as we've heard,

They plan to have 22 parking spots...and have six gas pumps, which would also include a 4853 square-foot convenience store that will have driveways to Riverview Drive and Gull Road with a canopy covering the gas pumps. -- Mark Frankhouse/WKFR

I, for one, am just glad there will at least be one more gas station close to downtown for those mornings I've convinced myself, "I'll just stop for gas on my way into work tomorrow."

Retail And Grocery Chain Stores That Have Closed Locations in 2026 The list of retail chain stores that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2026 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll