Kalamazoo Salvation Army Annual Share The Warmth Coat Drive
Every year, winter rolls around the temperatures drop below freezing as we all try and bundle up or find some heat indoors. The wind blows whistling by, and the snow begins to pile up, and being outside for more than 10 minutes seems like the worst idea ever. Most of us, just grab our coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and other outdoor apparel to combat the weather.
Unfortunately, there are millions of people in the world that don't have this same luxury. In fact, there are many people who are struggling to provide themselves with the necessities, especially during the wintertime. There are many people whether they are living on the streets or managing to make ends meet with what they have, that need help getting wintertime essentials.
That's where organizations like the Salvation Army come in clutch during the winter months and helping these individuals survive. This year is no different than the others as the Kalamazoo Salvation Army will be having their annual "Share The Warmth" coat drive to raise awareness and materials for those in need in Southwest Michigan.
Have You Heard Of Salvation Army's Share The Warmth Coat Drive?
WWMT via MSN reports:
If you have any winter coats that you no longer need, you're invited to participate in the Salvation Army's annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive. Starting Wednesday, the Salvation Army will be collecting new and gently used winter coats and outdoor apparel "to help keep our neighbors warm this season," according to event organizers.
The Salvation Army will be accepting donations themselves along with having donation drop boxes at the following locations in the Kalamazoo area:
- Agape Christian Church - 609 Cherokee St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006
- A'vie Salon - 1416 W. Milham Ave., Portage, MI 49024
- BKC | Brink Key and Chludzinski - 1300 W. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49024
- DeNooyer Chevrolet -
- DeNooyer Ford - 13485 Portage Rd., Vicksburg, MI 49097
- DHHS - 427 E. Alcott St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001
- Firehouse Subs
- First Congregational UCC
- First United Methodist Church
- Jeannie Cleaning - 640 Romence Rd. Suite 115, Portage, MI 49024
- Kellogg Community Credit Union - 499 Romence Rd., Portage, MI 49024
- Metro Toyota - 5850 Stadium Dr., Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Northpark Reformed Church - 1316 Barney Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49004
- Renovation Church - 1715 W. Centre Ave., Portage, MI 49024
- Sawall Health Foods - 2965 Oakland Dr., Kalamazoo, MI 49008
- Second Reformed Church - 2323 Stadium Dr., Kalamazoo, MI 49008
- Southern Michigan Bank and Trust
- St. Augustine Cathedral School - 600 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
- Texas Township Offices - 7227 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Vans Auto Repair - 5716 D Ave. W, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
If you have some time, take a look in your closets and storage, you just may have some winter wear to donate to those in need.
