Kalamazoo Business Joins Nonprofit To Provide Free Beds For Kids

Every night, we all look forward to going home, getting in our beds, and snuggling under the blanket while we drift off to sleep. Rightfully so, as this is one of the best feelings in the world, but sometimes we forget that everybody doesn't have this opportunity. There are many people in the world that are struggling to make ends meet and a bed is a luxury they can afford.

What's even more unfortunate about that reality is that this affects kids as well, who obviously have no control over the income in their homes and the things they can afford. Many children are living in circumstances that aren't the best while trying to grow and enjoy their childhood.

That's where a national nonprofit like Sleep in Heavenly Peace comes to save the day, as their sole purpose is to build and deliver beds to children who are in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has locations all over the country, including one in Kalamazoo County. The Kalamazoo County branch is located in Plainwell and was recently in the news.

Have You Heard Of Bed Build Day In Kalamazoo?

WWMT reports:

A Kalamazoo-based, custom home builder business called Pennings & Sons partnered with the local chapter of the national nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to host "Bed Build Day." Employees and community partners came together to build dozens of beds from scratch. Starting early in the morning and finishing within a few hours, the process takes team effort.

Pennings & Sons found out about the initiative back in 2023 and have been holding a Bed Build Day in Kalamazoo once a year since then. In the first year, they saw that Sleep in Heavenly Peace was experiencing a shortage in beds as they instantly delivered 9 beds, they built that day.

Read More: Kalamazoo City Hall To Turn Blue Supporting Foster Children

Now, the Plainwell Sleep in Heavenly Peace location is delivering about 15 beds every 2 weeks and this year, Pennings & Sons did their part to help by building a whopping 48 beds on their Bed Build Day. They have many sponsors that help make the day a success and they also accept donations for anyone who may want to help but can't physically.

