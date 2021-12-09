Kalamazoo Police Officer K9 Murphy Apprehends Suspected Gunman
Kalamazoo Police officer K9 Murphy successfully apprehended a suspect in a robbery that took place around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, in Kalamazoo.
Officers were dispatched to the 3700-block of South Sprinkle Road on a report of a felonious assault involving a firearm. Upon arriving on the scene, officers learned that a robbery had taken place and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
A perimeter was set and K9 Officer Murphy quickly located the 29-year-old suspect, near the scene. The firearm, ammunition, and stolen items were recovered, and the suspected gunman was lodged into the Kalamazoo County Jail, awaiting arraignment.
