Can you believe summer has come and gone already? It seems like we were just getting ready for those warm summer days at the park, and now fall is here. And you know what comes next, right?

The good news is, we still have plenty of time to be outdoors enjoying the fresh air and sunny fall days, but just know this: if nature calls while you're out in nature-- you're out of luck.

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Kalamazoo Parks Facilities to Close October 1

It's just one more sign that the busy summer season is winding down and we're all about to go into hibernation for the next several months. The City of Kalamazoo says its parks department will begin to shut down various parks facilities throughout the city beginning today, October 1.

Public restrooms, water fountains, and parking lot gates will be closed for the season.

But don't worry, that doesn't mean the parks themselves are closing, just the amenities inside of them. Kalamazoo parks are still open daily, year-round, from 8:00 a.m. to sunset. The city's municipal golf courses will remain open as long as the weather allows.

Gates to some parking areas and vehicle drives are closed during the winter months due to reduced staffing and lower use. This will affect vehicle access at Spring Valley Park, Milham Park, Woods Lake Park, and Fairmount Dog Park. Gates at Versluis Dickinson Park will remain closed after Fall Softball is completed. -- City of Kalamazoo press release

In your opinion, which is the best park in Kalamazoo to see the vibrant array of fall colors this time of year?

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