The Kalamazoo Promise just shared a major update as the scholarship program will expand beyond Michigan, giving eligible KPS graduates scholarship access to accredited four-year historically black college and universities (HBCU) nationwide beginning in fall 2027.

What the Kalamazoo Promise HBCU Expansion Means for Students:

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20 years later and the first-of-its-kind scholarship program is still opening new doors for local students. The Kalamazoo Promise scholarship program covers up to 100% of tuition and mandatory fees for eligible graduates of Kalamazoo Public Schools pursuing post-secondary education.

Now, those opportunities are expanding beyond Michigan.

On Tuesday, October 6, The Kalamazoo Promise shared a major update which gives students more flexibility when choosing where to continue their education:

Belonging and identity are just as essential to student success as access...Now fewer of our scholars will have to choose between financial support and a school where they see themselves reflected. Removing that tradeoff is part of our commitment to closing gaps in educational and economic outcomes. -- Sarah Klerk, chief strategy officer at The Kalamazoo Promise

By and large, the community’s reaction to the announcement has been positive, with many calling the expansion a “game changer” for Kalamazoo students.

About the Kalamazoo Promise:

Announced in 2005, The Kalamazoo Promise provides up to 100% coverage of tuition and mandatory fees for eligible Kalamazoo Public Schools graduates. To qualify, students must meet the program’s eligibility requirements, including attending KPS schools throughout all four years of high school and graduating from a KPS school.

Once they meet the requirements, eligible students can use the scholarship at more than 60 participating institutions across Michigan-- and soon, HBCUs too.

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