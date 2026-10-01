Can you believe it's already been one delicious year of Hot 'n Now?

I don't think we can truly state just how much the fast food chain Hot 'n Now is linked to our Michigan roots. The burger joint's origins even have ties to the burger legend Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s.

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Hot ’n Now Marks One Year Back With 39-Cent Burgers:

Not only does the chain have fans across Michigan, but it has also gained a devoted following online as the little burger chain that could. We’ve followed Hot ’n Now through several ownership changes, the closing of all but one location, and eventually its revival by the Gun Lake Tribe in Wayland, near Gun Lake Casino and Resort.

What a ride it has been with Hot 'n Now!

To celebrate one whole year with the chain's first new location in nearly 20 years, Hot 'n Now Wayland is rolling back its prices with a fan-favorite deal: 39-cent burgers on October 13!

To thank the fans who welcomed the brand back, Hot ’n Now will sell its signature single hamburgers and single cheeseburgers for 39 cents on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the first anniversary of its Wayland location. The throwback pricing runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- Gun Lake Tribe via Facebook

Fans will be limited to one 39-cent burger each, but stick around for free merchandise (while supplies last) and baked good samples from neighboring Sweetgrass Moon Café.

In addition to the Wayland location, HNN Holdings, LLC has also planned to open an Alpena location in the future. I wonder how that’s coming along? Meanwhile, the longstanding Sturgis location remains independently owned and operated, and has become something of a pilgrimage destination for fast food fans from across the country.

Former Hot 'n Nows of Michigan, What Are They Now? The Michigan-based burger chain operated in nearly 15 states at its prime. Today the only remaining location in operation is in Sturgis, MI. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon